Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is set to complete a move to FC Porto imminently.

The Serbian midfielder, who was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager, spent last season on loan in Portugal with Porto and made an impression.

He has been keen to return to the club, but Porto have had difficulty agreeing a deal with Liverpool.

Now though it appears differences have been bridged as, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Grujic’s move to Porto is imminent.

The midfielder is travelling to seal his switch back to Porto and will join the club on a permanent basis.

Grujic had interest from elsewhere, but it is claimed his desire to return to Porto has proved to be decisive.

He will soon put an end to his spell at Liverpool, which began in January 2016 when he joined from Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old had a loan spell back at Red Star Belgrade, in addition to stints at Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin.