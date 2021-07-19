Manchester United are yet to reach an agreement over personal terms with the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to Sky Sports News.

Varane is currently away on his holiday, but his representatives have been looking to sort out his future this summer.

He is yet to agree to sign a new contract with Real Madrid and is believed to be open to joining Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have been deep in talks with the representatives of the Frenchman and the negotiations have been positive between the two camps.

But it has been claimed that no deal is imminent as Manchester United are yet to work out personal terms on a contract with Varane’s camp.

The talks are continuing but there is still some work to do before they can sort out a contract with the Frenchman.

Manchester United will only approach Real Madrid to agree on a fee once the personal terms are in place with Varane’s camp.

The Frenchman is open to a fresh challenge and is reportedly keen to go straight into training with Manchester United rather than return to Spain for pre-season with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell him if he does not sign a new contract and want a fee of around €50m from his departure.