Brentford and Newcastle United are prepared to step up their interest in Midtjylland star Jens Cajuste, whose proposed move to French club Rennes has stalled.

Having impressed for Danish outfit Midtjylland last season, the 21-year-old has earned a place in the transfer wishlist of several clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

Though a host of clubs have been credited with an interest in Cajuste, Ligue 1 side Rennes appeared to be winning the race to acquire his services.

Cajuste has set his eyes on a move to Rennes, but the French top flight club are yet to reach an agreement with Midtjylland over a transfer fee for the midfielder.

Rennes, who are said to have seen a bid of €10m turned down by the Danish club, have to raise funds through player sales before raising their offer.

While Rennes’ move for Cajuste is at a standstill, Brentford and Newcastle are prepared to step up their interest in him, according to French radio station RMC.

With Cajuste keen on a move to Rennes, it remains to be seen if the Premier League duo can convince him to change his mind and opt for a transfer to England.

Midtjylland are claimed to want a sum of €15m for Cajuste’s sale this summer and it is unclear if they are prepared to offer such a fee.