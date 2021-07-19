Having impressed for Danish outfit Midtjylland last season, the 21-year-old has earned a place in the transfer wishlist of several clubs during the ongoing transfer window.
Though a host of clubs have been credited with an interest in Cajuste, Ligue 1 side Rennes appeared to be winning the race to acquire his services.
Cajuste has set his eyes on a move to Rennes, but the French top flight club are yet to reach an agreement with Midtjylland over a transfer fee for the midfielder.
Rennes, who are said to have seen a bid of €10m turned down by the Danish club, have to raise funds through player sales before raising their offer.
While Rennes’ move for Cajuste is at a standstill, Brentford and Newcastle are prepared to step up their interest in him, according to French radio station RMC.
With Cajuste keen on a move to Rennes, it remains to be seen if the Premier League duo can convince him to change his mind and opt for a transfer to England.
Midtjylland are claimed to want a sum of €15m for Cajuste’s sale this summer and it is unclear if they are prepared to offer such a fee.