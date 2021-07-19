Nottingham Forest had expected to sell defender Joe Worrall to Premier League new boys Brentford, as recently as the weekend, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Brentford are focusing their efforts on strengthening their defence ahead of their first season back in the top flight in close to three decades.

The club already have a deal in place to secure the signature of Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer and are looking to continue to add to their squad depth.

Worrall was believed to be a top target for Brentford and it appears the prospect of a move to London for the defender was advanced.

But it has been claimed that the deal is off and Brentford are now looking to bring in someone else.

Nottingham Forest were under the impression, as late as the weekend, that Worrall was on his way to Brentford.

But the negotiations are not moving forward and the Nottingham Forest defender will not be joining Brentford.

Worrall has been heavily linked with a move away from the Championship side and it remains to be seen another club come in for him after Brentford looked away.