Raphael Varane would prefer to go straight into training with Manchester United following his holiday rather than return to Real Madrid for pre-season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants have made good progress in talks over signing the France defender from Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.

They have been in deep conversations with the representatives of the French defender and there are suggestions that an agreement is more or less in place over personal terms.

They are yet to table an offer with Real Madrid but it has been claimed that Varane expects to become a Manchester United player this summer.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United are confident that a deal to sign him will be done by the end of the month.

Varane is still scheduled to return for pre-season training with Real Madrid but he would prefer not to return to Spain.

The Frenchman is keen to go straight into training with Manchester United once he is back from his holiday.

Manchester United will soon hold formal talks with Real Madrid, who are believed to be demanding around €50m for Varane.

The 28-year-old centre-back has so far refused to sign a new deal with Real Madrid and is believed to be seeking a fresh challenge after ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu.