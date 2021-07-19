Brentford and Swansea City are among a host of clubs vying to acquire the services of Barry Bannan from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, according to Sky Sports (12:40).

The 31-year-old has been a key player for the Owls since joining from Crystal Palace in 2015, but could be on his way out of the club during this summer’s window.

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation from the Championship last season means that Bannan can leave Hillsborough outfit for as little as £1m this summer.

The former Aston Villa midfielder has attracted significant transfer interest from clubs in the second tier and could even have a potential destination in the top flight.

Premier League newcomers Brentford have been previously credited with an interest in Bannan and appear to have rekindled their desire to sign the player.

The Bees attempted to acquire the midfielder’s services last year, but saw their offer turned down by Sheffield Wednesday.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea are also in the mix for the Scotland international, who contributed to eight goals from 49 appearances across all competitions last term.

Brentford and Swansea face competition from other clubs and it remains to be seen who will win the race for Bannan’s signature this summer.