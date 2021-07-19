Bologna sporting director Ricardo Bigon has insisted his side are in no rush to sell Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu to Tottenham Hotspur, with other clubs keen.

Spurs have zeroed in on the defender and want to take him to north London in the ongoing transfer window.

It has seemed a matter of when and not if for Tomiyasu’s arrival, but Bigon has indicated the deal is not that far down the line as many other clubs are also keen.

He is prepared to confirm that Tottenham have put forward a proposal, but is clear that Bologna are in no hurry to bid farewell to the Japanese, who is tempted by the Premier League.

“We are not in a rush to sell Tomiyasu”, he told Sky Italia.

“Tottenham made a bid, it is true, but many clubs are interested.

“He is tempted by the Premier League chance [but] we are going to wait for good conditions.”

Tomiyasu, 22, has been called up for the Japan team at the Olympic Games and any move away from Bologna appears unlikely until the football tournament concludes.