Tottenham Hotspur have seen off competition from Atletico Madrid for Pierluigi Gollini, who will join the club on a loan deal.

With Italian side Atalanta having signed goalkeeper Juan Musso this summer, the stage was set for Gollini to depart and he is heading to Tottenham.

Atletico Madrid also wanted the shot-stopper, but according to Sky Italia, it is Tottenham who have won the race.

Gollini will join Tottenham on a season-long loan deal, which will contain an obligation for Spurs to sign him permanently for €15m if he makes a set number of appearances.

Tottenham will be able to instead renew the loan for another season at a cost of €2m.

The 26-year-old is now set to depart for England as he looks to tie up his switch to Tottenham.

Spurs have been planning for Hugo Lloris’ successor and will be hopeful that Gollini can quickly settle in north London and prove his worth.

He has experience of English football, having spent time in Manchester United’s youth system and played for Aston Villa.