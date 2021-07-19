Leeds United star Ryan Edmondson has expressed his delight at being able to kick off his Fleetwood Town loan spell with a brace against Rochdale at the weekend.

The 20-year-old has joined the Cod Army on loan for the 2021/22 season and hopes to continue his development as a player with the League One outfit.

Edmondson made his debut for Fleetwood in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale on Saturday and marked the occasion with a brace, helping them to a 3-3 draw.

Having found the back of the net twice on his debut for the side, Edmondson expressed his delight and insisted that is the kind of start strikers look for when they join a club.

“Strikers look for that kind of start where I have come in and got my two goals, it’s unbelievable and it’s a great feeling to continue into League One“, Edmondson told the club’s website.

The Leeds loan star is also glad to have hit the ground running for Simon Grayson’s side following a ten-day self isolation period.

“I feel great, I’ve been in isolation for the past ten days and it’s been difficult, but I’m just happy I could get a run out, come on, score the goals and change the game because it took us a while to get into it“, he said.

Fleetwood manager Grayson was also delighted with Edmondson’s goalscoring debut and insisted that the striker showed why he was brought to the club.

“It’s great for Ryan to get up and running so quickly“, Grayson commented.

“Any striker who comes to a new club wants to try and get their first goal quickly and he showed real quality, hence why we brought him to the football club.“

Having made an impressive start to his life at Highbury, Edmondson will be hopeful of helping Fleetwood achieve their targets in the new season.