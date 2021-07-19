La Liga side Villarreal are still leading the race to sign Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma, amidst interest from Leeds United, West Ham United and Leicester City, according to the Sun.

Danjuma had a strong Championship campaign with the Cherries last term, with his 15 goals helping them to reach the playoffs.

The winger’s performances have seen him turn the heads of several top flight sides with the likes of Leeds, Leicester and West Ham credited with interest him.

Danjuma also has strong interest from La Liga in the shape of Villarreal, who saw Bournemouth knock back their £13m bid for him earlier this month.

And El Submarino Amarillo are still leading the chase for the 24-year-old’s signature, despite interest from the Premier League.

Danjuma is contracted at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2024 and Bournemouth have slapped a £35m asking price on him.

And it has been suggested that top flight clubs including West Ham and Leeds could be priced out of a move for the winger this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth will receive an offer that they deem acceptable from any interested parties for Danjuma in the coming weeks.