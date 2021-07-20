Bristol City, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are all keen on Paris Saint-Germain youngster Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign on loan at Dijon, though he could not help the side avoid slipping down into Ligue 2.

He is not sure of a spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at PSG in the forthcoming campaign and could be in line for a move away.

Ebimbe is not short of options if he wants to move away from the Parc des Princes and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, has Lens, Saint-Etienne, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Hoffenheim chasing him.

While PSG may be willing to sell the midfielder they want to extend his contract before sanctioning a transfer.

The midfielder came through the youth ranks at PSG and was sent out on loan to Le Havre in the 2019/20 campaign.

He featured on a regular basis for Dijon last term and the club had an option to keep him on a permanent basis.

However, PSG vetoed Dijon’s option and paid a transfer fee in compensation.