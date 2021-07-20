Burnley are prepared to sell Aston Villa and Everton target Dwight McNeil only if they receive a big offer on their table for the 21-year-old winger, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Burnley academy product’s future at Turf Moor has come under the scanner due to serious interest from two of their Premier League rivals.

Everton are interested in signing him as part of their plans to have more wide options in their squad next season.

Aston Villa are also keen and are believed to have the lead in the race to secure the signature of the 21-year-old winger in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Burnley are calm over the speculation over McNeil’s future and have made their stance clear.

The Clarets are only ready to sell the player if they receive a big-money bid on their table this summer.

The wide man has two years left on his contract and for the moment, Burnley are not under any pressure to sell him.

They are prepared to listen to approaches but the offers need to match their high valuation of McNeil this summer.

Burnley stood their ground when West Ham came calling for James Tarkowski last summer as the Hammers failed to match their asking price for the defender.

They are prepared to take the same route with regard to speculation over McNeil’s future.