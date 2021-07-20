Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have both expressed their interest in signing Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, joining West Ham United in the chase.

Berardi has caught the eye with his performances on the international stage with Italy, while continuing to produce the goods in Serie A with Sassuolo.

Sassuolo are prepared to sell Berardi this summer and value him at the €40m mark.

Now interest in the Italy international is growing and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea and Dortmund have followed West Ham in expressing their interest in Berardi.

It is claimed that West Ham enquired in recent weeks about Berardi, but they now look set to face competition from Chelsea and Dortmund.

The 26-year-old made 30 appearances in Serie A last season for Sassuolo and hit the back of the net an impressive 17 times.

He still has another three years to run on his contract at the club.

It remains to be seen where Berardi will be playing his football when the 2021/22 campaign kicks off.