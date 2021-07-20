Manchester United target Raphael Varane believes he is being pushed away by Real Madrid this summer and was open to signing a new contract until recently, it has been claimed in Spain.

Varane seems to be on his way to Manchester United and has informed the Real Madrid hierarchy that he wants them to work out an agreement with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have been in deep talks with the player’s representatives over the last couple of weeks and are close to working out out an agreement over a contract.

The Premier League giants are also preparing to put in their first written offer for Real Madrid and a move is now likely to happen sooner rather than later.

But according to Spanish daily AS, until very recently Varane was open to signing a new contract at Real Madrid this summer.

He was not happy with the offer Real Madrid initially made but the door was left open for negotiations.

His camp even appealed to Carlo Ancelotti to convince Real Madrid to offer the Frenchman more money in terms of wages.

But Real Madrid are keen to sell him as it would help the club financially during a precarious time and Varane believes he is being pushed away.

Varane is expected to be in Spain soon to hold talks with Real Madrid over his departure but is not keen to enter into pre-season training with them.

He wants a quick resolution to the saga so that he would be able to go into training with Manchester United as soon as possible.

The two clubs are in talks and a deal worth €50m is expected to be agreed for Varane to move to Old Trafford soon.