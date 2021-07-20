Union Berlin managing director of football Oliver Ruhnert has revealed his club became sure of striker Taiwo Awoniyi’s qualities during his loan spell from Liverpool, which prompted them to snap him up permanently.

Despite arriving at Anfield back in the summer of 2015, Awoniyi struggled to establish himself in the Liverpool first team and was shipped off on loan spells to FSV Frankfurt, Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron, Gent, Mainz and most recently with Union Berlin last term.

The hitman has now left Liverpool on a permanent basis, returning to the German capital, where he helped Union Berlin clinch a seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga.

Union Berlin managing director of football Ruhnert is delighted in adding Awoniyi to his team permanently and revealed the club became sure of the quality he brings to the table during his loan from the Reds.

Ruhnert added that Awoniyi’s dedication and hunger to improve convinced his club to try their best to secure his capture.

“We got to know Taiwo last season and we became sure of his qualities”, Ruhnert told Union Berlin’s official site.

“His robustness, his dedication and his unconditional willingness to learn and develop were the deciding factors for us to give everything to make this transfer happen.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone involved to find a suitable solution.”

Having finally drawn the curtains on his Liverpool stint, Awoniyi will be determined to kick on and give his all for his new club in the upcoming season.