Granit Xhaka will join Roma’s training camp in Portugal next week, it has been claimed in Italy, with the Serie A side confident they will sign the midfielder.

Jose Mourinho has set his eye on capturing the Switzerland captain and though the transfer wrangle has dragged on, it is finally set to be brought to its conclusion.

The Italian giants will take part in a training camp in southern Portugal and, according to Sky Italia, Xhaka will link up with his soon to be new team-mates.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Roma and Xhaka, and Mourinho is keen to have him at the camp.

It is claimed that a deal between Arsenal and Roma for Xhaka has almost been completed.

The move will bring an end to Xhaka’s five-year stint in London, where he has managed more than 200 appearances and scored 13 goals.

Mourinho is keen to add to his midfield options and signing Xhaka will be a boost heading into the new season.

Arsenal recently snapped up Sambi Lokonga, which has firmly opened the door for Xhaka to leave the club.