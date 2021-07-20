Preston North End shot-stopper Declan Rudd has insisted he enjoyed getting stick from Celtic fans during his club’s friendly win at Celtic Park as he stressed he thrives off it.

The Hoops hosted Preston on Saturday in a pre-season friendly in which the visitors left with a 1-0 win, much to the dismay of the home crowd.

Preston custodian Rudd received a lot of stick from the Celtic faithful during his warm-up when he was near to the stands.

However, Rudd has insisted he was not at all fazed with the home crowd’s response to him as he stressed he feeds off such hostility.

Rudd added that he felt the Bhoys fans were only making the best out of being back at Celtic Park to support their team, by trying to rile up the opponents, including him.

“I quite enjoyed the abuse I got to be fair, I’ve missed it!”, Rudd was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Post.

“I thrive off stuff like that and I think the fans were just making the most of being back in the ground to support their team after so long away.

“A bit of stick came my way in the warm-up because I was near the stand

“I’m looking forward to more of it because it means I’m back out there involved.”

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be banking on his team to have a much better outing on Tuesday as he leads his new club to their first competitive match, in a Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland.