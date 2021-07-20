Leeds United are banking on their track record of youth development to beat off competition for the signature of Chelsea youngster Lewis Bate, who is also a target for Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 18-year-old midfielder has 12 months left on his contract with Chelsea and is yet to make a single appearance for the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have offered him a new deal but the youngster has turned them down and is seeking a move away in order to play more first-team football.

Leeds have come in with an offer to sign him and are claimed to have an agreement with Chelsea over taking Bate to Elland Road this summer on a permanent deal.

Bate has also attracted interest from Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, and Leeds are still facing the threat of seeing the deal being hijacked.

But it has been claimed that Leeds are confident of getting the deal over the line and are relying on their track record of developing young players.

Marcelo Bielsa is known for giving youth a chance and Leeds’ academy has been a regular source of first-team players.

They are aware of the interest from other Premier League sides but are banking on their youth development history to get Bate to Elland Road.

Leeds are trying to work out personal terms with the player and are hoping to put him through a medical on Wednesday.