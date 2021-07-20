Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Napoli star Piotr Zielinski, but are yet to make a formal offer for the midfielder, it has been claimed in Italy.

Having led Manchester City to the Premier League title last season, Pep Guardiola is keen to go from strength to strength and wants to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

The Spanish tactician has set his eyes on bolstering his midfield options during the ongoing transfer window, with Manchester City eyeing a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

While the Premier League champions are hopeful of getting a deal for Grealish over the line, they also appear to have other options to strengthen their midfield this summer.

Napoli star Zielinski is one player said to be on Manchester City’s transfer wishlist, but they are yet to make a formal offer for the player, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.

Though the Poland international is viewed as a potential option to bolster Manchester City’s midfield options for next season, it remains to be seen if they will pursue a deal for him.

Apart from the Citizens, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the former Empoli star.

The Reds are on the lookout for a midfielder to replace the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum and are said to have identified Zielinski as a potential target.