Manchester United have not received any serious enquiries for Paul Pogba despite speculation of Paris Saint-Germain wanting to sign him this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Pogba has 12 months left on his contract with Manchester United and has been heavily linked with a move to PSG this summer.

Manchester United have opened talks over a new deal with his representatives but his future has not been sorted out yet.

There is a chance that Pogba could leave as Manchester United are keen to avoid the spectre of him walking away on a free transfer at the end of next season.

But it has been claimed Manchester United are yet to receive any serious or concrete enquiries for the midfielder.

There is a lot of noise around PSG wanting to sign him but they are now focused on selling players after a flurry of incoming business earlier in the window.

Pogba has tried to leave Manchester United at points since arriving, but he is believed to be happier under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He would be happy to stay at Old Trafford next season if a move does not materialise this summer.