Strasbourg have failed to reach an agreement with Nimes star Zinedine Ferhat over a move, amidst interest from Rangers, it has been claimed in France.

Nimes are open to letting Ferhat leave the club this summer, having suffered relegation from Ligue 1 last term.

Despite his club having a poor season, Ferhat impressed in Ligue 1 and it has been claimed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been monitoring his situation at Nimes.

The midfielder is also in-demand in Ligue 1 as Marseille, Lyon, Lille along with Strasbourg, are keen on snapping him up.

And it has emerged Les Coureurs have been in negotiations with Ferhat’s representatives over a potential move for him.

However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Strasbourg failed to reach an agreement with Ferhat over a transfer and he will not move to the Stade de la Meinau this summer.

The likes of Lille and Lyon have Ferhat in their sights, but Rangers are yet to make any concrete move for him.

Ferhat has been on the books at Nimes since the summer of 2019 and it remains to be seen whether he will be playing top flight football in the upcoming season with interest from France and Scotland.