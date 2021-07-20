Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signature of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and a deal could be done in the next 48 hours, with the Italian preparing to fly out to London.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper played a key role in Atalanta finishing third in Serie A last season, but is now set to depart the club following the arrival of Juan Musso.

Tottenham are in advanced negotiations for the signature of the goalkeeper and the deal could be completed in the next 48 hours.

Spurs have agreed to sign him on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for a fee of €15m or another loan for €3m.

The negotiations have reached the last laps and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Gollini is already preparing to fly out to London.

The goalkeeper is excited about the prospect of joining Tottenham and is waiting for the green signal to travel to England.

The two clubs are still finalising the details of the paperwork, but the deal is expected to be finalised soon.

Gollini will soon fly out to England to undergo a medical at Tottenham ahead of joining the north London club.

Spurs are hopeful that the Italian will prove himself to be the long term replacement for Hugo Lloris.