Arsenal have already seen Sheffield United knock back two offers for shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale, according to talkSPORT.

The Gunners are in the market for a new shot-stopper to challenge club number 1 Bernd Leno, with Mat Ryan exiting after his loan spell and Runar Alex Runarsson likely to leave.

West Bromwich Albion custodian Sam Johnston has been on Arsenal’s radar, but their top target is Sheffield United’s Ramsdale.

Arsenal are currently preparing to slap in a £30m bid to lure Ramsdale away from Bramall Lane.

However, it appears Mikel Arteta’s side did not opt to put such a hefty fee on the table for the 23-year-old as their initial bid.

Arsenal have already failed with two bids for the Blades star and the offer they are currently preparing is an improved bid to test the Yorkshire side’s resolve again.

If Sheffield United agree to a £30m fee for Ramsdale with Arsenal, his former side Bournemouth are in for a cash windfall as they secured a sell-on clause in his deal when he left the Vitality Stadium for Bramall Lane last summer.

Ramsdale is keen on moving to a top flight side this season with Sheffield United suffering relegation to the Championship last term and it remains to be seen whether the Emirates Stadium will become his new home.