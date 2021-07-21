Everton target Leon Bailey is keen on joining Premier League rivals Aston Villa this summer, with the Lions gearing up to slap in a bid for him, according to talkSPORT.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new winger this summer with director of football Marcel Brands scouting a clutch of players.

Everton have already roped in ex-Crystal Place star Andros Townsend on a free transfer, but he is likely to be cover and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Bailey, are currently on the club’s shortlist of targets.

The Merseyside outfit are not alone in their admiration for Bailey as Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also looking to snap him up.

Dean Smith’s side are lining up a £30m swoop for Bailey as they look to beat off competition for his signature.

And Everton may have have suffered a blow in their pursuit of the Jamaica International as he is keen on joining the Midlands outfit.

Bailey has been on Everton’s radar for more than a year, but they could miss out on a move for him this summer.

It remains to be seen if Rafael Benitez’s side will step up efforts to rope in Chukwueze or any alternative targets in the coming days, if Aston Villa sign Bailey.