Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Everton need to do more than just bring in a few free transfers if they want to fulfil their ambition of qualifying for Europe.

Everton managed to get over the shock of losing Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season by roping in Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The Toffees signed Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic on free transfers this week and are closing in on a deal to sign Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen.

O’Hara feels Townsend and Begovic are solid signings, but believes they are not more than just squad players at the moment.

He insisted that the Everton fans will demand more in terms of transfers and the club need to show intent that they are serious about qualifying for Europe next season.

The former defender stressed that it is time Everton deliver on their promise of being in the top echelons of the Premier League.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “I would say they are squad players.

“Andros could start as he is a good player and he had a decent season again at Crystal Palace.

“They are obviously jumping as they are out of contracts and it is a good investment as there is no risk in it.

“I think they are good signings but Everton need more, the fans are going to want more than sort of free transfers.

“They need to set a benchmark this season as they have got Benitez in and Ancelotti has left and they keep saying that they want to be this top four club and they never do.

“They keep asking for it and they have got to deliver eventually.

“Personally, I don’t think Begovic and Townsend are going to be the guys to get them into that sort of position.”

Everton are also looking to bring in a winger and have been linked with a move for Leon Bailey.