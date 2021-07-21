Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has ruled out Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Maxence Lacroix leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been on the radar of several clubs this summer following a solid season in the Bundesliga.

Lacroix has been on Tottenham’s radar for a number of months and the club are believed to be weighing up a move to sign the Frenchman in the ongoing transfer window.

RB Leipzig showed concrete interest in the defender as well, but were not prepared to match Wolfsburg’s €30m asking price and were only keen to pay a fee of €20m this summer.

Schmadtke claimed that they have rejected all approaches for the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

He stressed that Lacroix is going to stay at Wolfsburg next season and everyone involved knows that fact.

The Wolfsburg sporting director told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “We rejected everything, and the issue is now over.

“Maxence is staying.

“[Everyone] now knows and that is the most important thing.”

Lacroix has two years left on his contract and is believed to be open to a move away from Wolfsburg.