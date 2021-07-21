Kristoffer Klaesson has applied for a work permit in England as Leeds United close in on a deal to sign the Valerenga goalkeeper this summer, according to Norwegian journalist Jonas Adnan Giaever.

Leeds are in the market for a new goalkeeper after they allowed Kiko Casilla to leave the club earlier in the transfer window to join Elche on loan.

The Whites have drawn up a shortlist of shot-stoppers, but Klaesson is believed to be the Whites’ top target this summer and director of football Victor Orta met with him in Oslo.

Leeds have been in talks with Valerenga over a deal and have tabled a bid for the goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that a deal is close to being agreed and Klaesson has already applied for a work permit to move to England.

The goalkeeper is keen on the move and a transfer to Leeds appeals to the 20-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

Leeds are hopeful that they will soon finalise an agreement with Valerenga and fly Klaesson out to England.

The Whites are confident that obtaining a work permit for the Norwegian goalkeeper will not be an obstacle.

Klaesson has represented Norway at the youth level and has also been part of the senior squad.