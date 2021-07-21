Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is ready to snub interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Germany and stay at Old Trafford next season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United last summer but struggled to get a foothold in the team and made just four Premier League appearances from the starting eleven.

There are suggestions that he could be on his way out of Manchester United after finding it hard to settle in England in his first season at the club.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have received tentative enquiries for the former Ajax midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

But Van de Beek has no interest in leaving Manchester United and is prepared to stay at the club next season.

The Dutchman is aware of the interest from Italy, Germany and Spain, but is in no mood to give up on Manchester United after just one year.

He is back for pre-season training and is prepared to stay and fight for a place in the team next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also in favour of keeping Van de Beek and is believed to be working on a more attacking formation in order to get the best out of him at Old Trafford.