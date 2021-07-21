Newcastle United have notified FC Midtjylland that midfielder Jens Cajuste is a priority target this summer, amidst interest from Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Chronicle Live.

Cajuste is a player in-demand in the ongoing transfer window and has already seen his club Midtjylland knock back a bid from French outfit Rennes as the offer did not match their demands.

The midfielder has attracted serious interest from the Premier League with Leeds, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Newcastle all locked in talks with the player’s representatives and his club.

Newcastle are keen on beating off competition for the 21-year-old’s signature and have already notified Midtjylland he is a priority target for them.

Magpies scouts have looked at Cajuste and are impressed with him but his club are currently seeking a £13m fee for his signature.

Despite having options in the middle of the park, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants to add more quality to his midfield department and the club have zeroed in on Cajuste.

The Tyneside giants are facing stiff competition for the midfielder from rival Premier League outfits Leeds, Wolves and Crystal Palace, and are working with a limited transfer budget at the moment.

Newcastle could see an influx of funds from player sales soon though, with Florian Lejeune joining Alaves.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Leeds will decide to take advantage of Newcastle’s situation and pull ahead in the race to land Cajuste with concrete offers in the coming weeks.