West Ham United have not had any conversations with other clubs over a potential sale of Declan Rice, amidst interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to talkSPORT’s Jim White.

The Hammers star’s future at the London Stadium is under the scanner due to having attracted interest from rival Premier League outfits Chelsea and Manchester United.

Rice, who has three years left on his current deal, has already knocked back two offers from West Ham to renew his contract.

Following a season in which he helped West Ham clinch a Europa League spot in the top flight, Rice saw his stock in the European football scene rise even more with a string of superb outings for England in the European Championship.

And it is expected that only an offer north of the £100m mark would convince West Ham to part ways with their star.

However, David Moyes’s side are yet to even have any talks with other clubs over a potential sale of Rice let alone receive any bids for him.

The capital club are keen on holding on to the midfielder and at the moment he is looking likely to stay at his current club with no interested parties having made any moves for his services.

It remains to be seen whether any clubs will come forward to test West Ham’s resolve over Rice in the coming weeks with a solid offer.