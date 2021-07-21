Nottingham Forest are far away from sealing a deal with Fortuna Sittard for midfielder Zian Flemming, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Forest are looking to reinforce their squad ahead of another promotion charge in the upcoming Championship season and are active in the transfer market.

The City Ground sides have seen a large number of departures this summer and boss Chris Hughton is keen on bringing in new talents and has zeroed in on Fortuna Sittard star Flemming.

Nottingham Forest have slapped in an improved bid for Flemming, having seen the Dutch outfit knock back their initial offers for him.

And according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Fortuna Sittard have once again turned down the Tricky Trees’ bid for the 22-year-old.

Fortunezen value Flemming at £1.5m and Forest’s latest bid for him is lower than what the Dutch side deem to be acceptable.

Both parties are still far apart from their respective valuations of the Dutchman with no agreement in sight and Nottingham Forest have started looking at alternative targets.

Nottingham Forest are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Manchester United‘s James Garner.