Tottenham Hotspur duo Eric Dier and Matt Doherty could be deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, according to talkSPORT.

Following another underwhelming season, Spurs chief Daniel Levy is aiming at a complete overhaul at the club, which kickstarted with the appointment of new managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Levy, with advice from Paratici, hired ex-Wolverhampton Wanders boss Nuno to replace Jose Mourinho as their new boss and they are currently reshaping the Spurs squad.

Tottenham are close to snapping up new players this summer, but the Spurs faithful are also keeping a close eye on departures with the likes of Erik Lamela already linked with an exit to Sevilla.

And it appears the defensive duo Dier and Doherty could also find themselves leaving the north London giants this summer.

Both Dier and Doherty could be deemed surplus to requirements by Nuno as he continues to assess his squad during pre-season.

The centre-back registered 28-starts in the Premier League last term but Doherty struggled to establish himself as a regular in Spurs colours having arrived at the club from Wolves last summer.

Many were hoping the 29-year-old would finally find his rhythm under Nuno in the upcoming season, with whom he was on top of his game at Molineux, but his future along with Dier’s is now under the scanner.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs offload Dier and Doherty in the coming weeks.