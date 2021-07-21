Lewis Bate has said his goodbyes to his team-mates at Chelsea as he closes in on joining Leeds United, according to football.london.

The highly rated midfielder is Elland Road bound with Leeds agreeing an initial fee of £1.5m with Chelsea for his services, while there is also a sell-on clause in the deal.

Leeds have also agreed to a series of add-ons which means if Bate shines in Yorkshire then the final fee Chelsea bank will be higher.

He could join Leeds as soon as this evening and in a further signal the move is imminent has said his goodbyes at Chelsea.

Bates has bid farewell to the academy coaches at Chelsea, along with his Blues team-mates.

The midfielder will now look to kick on with his career and development at Leeds.

Bates, 18, is aware of Marcelo Bielsa’s reputation for trusting in young players and will be hoping to quickly catch the eye of the Argentine in Yorkshire.

He will depart Chelsea without playing for the senior team, but was an unused substitute for the Blues in an FA Cup fifth round tie against Barnsley earlier this year.