Pierluigi Gollini has admitted he is very happy after undergoing the first part of his Tottenham Hotspur medical in Italy.

Tottenham have an agreement in place with Gollini’s Italian club Atalanta and are set to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy if he makes a set number of appearances; they will also be able to extend the loan.

The transfer is now moving quickly and Gollini underwent the first part of his medical in Milan on Tuesday.

Asked how he feels following the tests, Gollini told Sky Italia: “I’m so happy.”

The shot-stopper, who has experience of English football due to a spell at Aston Villa, is set to finish off his medical and then fly to London on Thursday.

Atalanta were willing to open the door for Gollini to leave due to the arrival of Juan Musso.

Gollini will be looking to impress in north London as he puts himself in the mix to become Hugo Lloris’ successor at Spurs.

The deal has been put together by Tottenham’s new football managing director Fabio Paratici.