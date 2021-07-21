Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing a deal to sign goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and are finalising the paperwork with Atalanta, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is set to fly out to England soon to finalise his move to Tottenham and join the Spurs squad.

Spurs have an agreement in place to sign Gollini on an initial loan deal and are pushing ahead to complete the move as soon as possible.

It has been claimed that Tottenham and Atalanta are currently sitting down and finalising the paperwork of the final agreement.

Once the fine print is in order, the contracts will be signed for Gollini to join Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.

The Italian goalkeeper is waiting for the two clubs to finalise the deal before he can travel to England to complete the formalities of the move.

Spurs have the option of extending Gollini’s loan deal by one more year next season and will also have an option to buy for a fee of €15m.

It could turn out to be an obligatory purchase clause if the goalkeeper makes a certain number of appearances.

The north London club are banking on Gollini to emerge as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.