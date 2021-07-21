Watford defender Kiko Femenia has named Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar as the best players he has ever played against.

The 30-year-old spent time with Barcelona and Real Madrid’s reserve teams, as well as La Liga side Alaves, before joining Watford in the summer of 2017.

Having plied his trade in England and Spain’s top flight, Femenia has come across a host of top players during his career as a professional football player.

From all the players that he has played against so far in his career, it is Liverpool forward Mane and PSG star Neymar who have caught the Spaniard’s eye the most.

Femenia, who has played against the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, has named Mane and Neymar as the best players he has ever played against.

Asked to name who is the best player he has played against, Femenia told Watford’s website: “I would say there are many to choose from, but I would have to say Sadio Mane from Liverpool and Neymar, who I played in the Copa del Rey final, are the best I’ve played against.“

Femenia also revealed that he is impressed with the atmosphere at Liverpool’s Anfield, explaining the experience of playing there is unreal.

Asked to name the best stadium he has played at in England apart from Vicarage Road, Femenia said, “I would say Anfield.

“The atmosphere in the stadium is amazing and it is a very historical place.

“Everyone in the world talks about Anfield and when I was there, I was really impressed.

“It was like it wasn’t reality.”

Femenia saw Watford concede seven goals and score none when he visited Anfield, while Mane has contributed to nine goals from eight appearances against the Hornets as a Liverpool star.