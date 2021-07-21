West Ham United have not received an approach from Liverpool for Jarrod Bowen and do not want to sell the winger, according to The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are keen on Bowen as they look to reinforce their attacking options over the ongoing summer transfer window.

However, West Ham have not had any approaches for the former Hull City man and insist that he is not for sale.

Liverpool have just offloaded Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi, with the club needing to bring in money to make new signings, and are hopeful that more players will follow the duo out of the door.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will move for Bowen when they have raised cash from the transfer market.

The club are also keen to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain following the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

West Ham signed Bowen from Hull in the January 2020 transfer window, splashing an initial £18m on him.

Bowen, 24, still has another four years to run on his contract at the London Stadium.