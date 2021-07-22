Celtic legend Davie Provan believes Ange Postecoglou is not going to get pushed around by the Bhoys board like Ronny Deila during his time as manager at Parkhead.

Celtic impressed in Postecoglou’s first game in charge when they managed a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Champions League second-round qualifier on Tuesday night.

The style of football Celtic showed in the Australian’s first game was seen as an encouraging sign by many of their supporters and observers.

Ahead of the game, Postecoglou did not shy away from making it clear that enough was not done in the transfer market going into such a big game in the Champions League.

And Provan admits that he loved the fact that he did not shirk away from criticising the board and believes, unlike former manager Deila, Postecoglou will not be a puppet for the Bhoys decision-makers.

The former Celtic star said on Go Radio Football Show: “I really liked the fact that he had the courage to point a finger at the board and accuse them of not getting enough signings in quickly enough, which proves to me that he is not going to be a lackey or a puppet as in the Ronny Deila mode.

“He is going to be his own man and I think he has talked a lot of sense.”

Postecoglou will hope Celtic manage to get the result they need next week at Midtjylland and progress to the third round of the qualifiers.