Atalanta would like to sign Davinson Sanchez as part of the deal that could Cristian Romero move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Romero has emerged as Tottenham’s priority target as they look to bring in a top defender in the ongoing transfer window.

They are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta and are in talks with the club over a potential deal for Romero.

Atalanta are believed to be demanding a fee of €55m for the Argentine, a figure Tottenham are not interested in paying, but the price could be reduced if they throw in a player into the mix.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Italian club would like to take Sanchez from Tottenham to the Gewiss Stadium this summer.

The Colombian defender is one of the players Tottenham are considering moving on and he was offered to Sevilla as part of a deal for Jules Kounde.

Atalanta have their eyes on him and would like Spurs to throw him into the mix as part of the negotiations to take Romero to north London.

The Argentine has other suitors as well with Barcelona also interested in getting their hands on the defender.

It is unclear whether Spurs are open to including Sanchez in the deal to sign Romero this summer.