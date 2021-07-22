Everton are relaxed about Richarlison’s future at the club amidst him being linked with a big money move to Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton were dragged into finding a new manager in Rafael Benitez this summer following Ancelotti’s shock exit.

The Italian returned to his former club Real Madrid and it has emerged that he would like his ex-charge at Everton, Richarlison, to join him in the Spanish capital.

Richarlison, who has been a key part of the Toffees attack since joining in the summer of 2018, is claimed to be eyeing a big money move to Real Madrid with a figure as high as £90m doing the rounds.

Despite the future of one of their key players in the 24-year-old being uncertain, Everton are currently relaxed about his situation at the club.

Everton are not convinced that Real Madrid would table an offer for the Brazilian that would even give them food for thought over his potential sale .

Richarlison’s current deal at the Merseyside outfit runs through the summer of 2024, and he is expected to be an integral part of new boss Benitez’s plans at the club.

But Richarlison is likely to miss the start of the upcoming season as he is currently part of Brazil’s squad for the Olympic Games.