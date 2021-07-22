Juventus have proposed a swap deal to Sampdoria for the signature of Mikkel Damsgaard, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Damsgaard had a stellar first season in Italy last year and was one of the young stars of the European Championship as Denmark made it to the semi-finals this summer.

His performances last season in Italy led to speculation over his future at Sampdoria and a good European Championship has further burnished his reputation.

Fabio Paratici has identified him as a target for Tottenham and the club are prepared to offer €25m to Sampdoria this summer.

But according to Italian outlet IlBiancoNero, Juventus have entered the race to sign him and are ready to offer a player to Sampdoria as part of a potential deal.

The Italian giants are ready to let Federico Bernardeschi move to Sampdoria in order to get their hands on Damsgaard this summer.

Juventus have taken the call to move the Italy international on and have offered him to Sampdoria as part of the talks for the Denmark attacker.

Sampdoria have been clear that they would like to keep the attacker, who has also been linked with Liverpool.