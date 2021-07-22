Leeds United new boy Lewis Bate has described himself as a good passer of the ball who is quick at screening the pitch and revealed that he likes to get stuck in.

The 18-year-old has snubbed transfer interest from Premier League clubs Liverpool, Southampton and West Ham in favour of a move to the Yorkshire-based club.

Having signed a three-year deal with Leeds, Bate has set his eyes on earning his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s first team plans and establishing himself a regular for the side.

Explaining what the Leeds fans can expect from him, the midfielder described himself as a good passer of the ball who can screen the pitch quickly before receiving passes.

Bate, who has joined Leeds from Chelsea in search of first team opportunities, also revealed that he likes to get stuck in during matches.

“[I’m] fast as in terms of how quick I think when the ball comes to me, knowing the picture“, Bate told LUTV.

“Good passer I’d say and I like to get stuck in.“

Bate also showed that he is aware of Leeds’ style of play by explaining how opposition teams struggle to handle the Whites’ fast and direct attacks.

“Put other teams under pressure and the way they play the ball sharp and want to get the ball forward as quick as possible“, he said about Leeds’ style of play.

“And teams can’t handle that.“

Bate will initially link up with Mark Johnson’s Under-23s side at Thorp Arch for the upcoming season.