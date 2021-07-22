Manchester City have never been interested in a move for Sporting Lisbon starlet Nuno Mendes,. according to the BBC, despite claims to the contrary.

The left-back caught the eye with a stellar Primeira Liga campaign with Sporting Lisbon, helping them clinch the title last term.

Mendes has been linked with interested from several clubs across Europe, including Premier League champions Manchester City.

And it has been claimed that the Citizens proposed an informal bid for Mendes involving €25m plus a player, which the Lisbon outfit rejected.

However, contrary to claims, Manchester City hold no interest in roping in Mendes in the ongoing window.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in the market to bolster their squad, but a new left-back in the shape of Mendes has never been among their targets this summer.

The Spaniard currently has injury-prone Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, while Joao Cancelo also shared the duties with the Ukrainian last term.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will bring in a new left-back to bolster that position this summer, with a new striker and a creative midfielder among their priorities.