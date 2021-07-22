Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer will hinge on their ability to offload players, according to the Daily Express.

Pep Guardiola has identified both Aston Villa’s Grealish and Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane as players he wants to add to the ranks at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The Citizens will need to pay big fees to sign both players, who will also want lucrative contracts to make the move.

And to land both players Manchester City will need to ship several stars out, with Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy potentially available.

Manchester City are keen to make sure they stay the right side of financial fair play rules and their chances of signing both Kane and Grealish hinge on outgoings.

Potential destinations for Manchester City’s surplus stars remain unclear.

Both Aston Villa and Tottenham are reluctant to sell Grealish and Kane, but both players are claimed to be keen to make the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish and Kane were in action for England at Euro 2020 in the summer and helped the Three Lions reach the final.