Leeds United new boy Lewis Bate feels Marcelo Bielsa’s methodology suits his game and has set his eyes on establishing himself as a first team regular for the Whites.

Leeds have announced the signing of Bate from Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are said to have received a fee of £1.2m from the sale of the midfielder.

The 18-year-old snubbed serious transfer interest from Leeds’ league rivals Liverpool, Southampton and West Ham in favour of a move to Elland Road.

Upon putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Yorkshire-based outfit, the Englishman explained that he is aware of the size of the club that he has joined.

Bate insisted that he knows how Bielsa wants his Leeds team to play and is of the view that his playing style is suited to the Argentine tactician’s methodology.

“I know how big the club is“, Bate told LUTV.

“I know how they play football, Bielsa’s methodology and how he wants to play.

“And I think it suits my game.“

Bate has set his eyes on establishing himself as a first team regular for the Whites and helping them win trophies during his time at the club.

“[I want to] play first-team football, obviously win trophies with Leeds United“, the teenager said.

Bate will initially link up with Mark Johnson’s Under-23s side, but will be hopeful of earning his way into Bielsa’s plans soon.