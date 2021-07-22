Newcastle United are increasingly confident of being able to get a deal for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina across the line in the coming days, according to the Northern Echo.

The Tyneside-based club are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window, but have been working to strengthen their options in midfield.

Steve Bruce’s side zeroed in on Southampton star Lemina after finding their other midfield targets to be out of their price range this summer.

There has been a significant difference in the clubs’ valuations of the player, with Newcastle rating Lemina at £4m, while the Saints want a fee of £8m for his sale.

However, Newcastle are now edging closer to agreeing a deal for the Gabon international, with Southampton prepared to make a compromise on the fee.

The initial fee for Lemina is set to be closer to the Magpies’ valuation of £4m, but a series of clauses could see the price rise if they are met.

Having made significant progress in talks with Southampton, Newcastle are increasingly confident of being able to get a deal for the former Fulham loanee across the line in the coming days.

Newcastle will be hopeful of getting more players through the doors at St. James’ Park after pushing through with a deal for Lemina.