Cristian Romero is keen on joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer as long as a super club in the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid do not approach him over a move, according to football.london.

Spurs have already agreed to a deal to sign Atalanta shot-stopper Pierluigi Gollini on a loan deal and have turned their attention towards snapping up his team-mate Romero.

Tottenham are in the market for a new centre-back and Romero is their top target, but they are not prepared to pay Atalanta his current asking price, which is in the €40m range.

The Argentine, who had a stellar Serie A campaign last term, followed it up by helping his county lift the Copa America this summer and is open to a move to a bigger club.

Romero is keen on a move to the north London giants this summer as long as he is not approached by a super club in the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

However, both Spanish heavyweights are currently dealing with financial issues and a potential swoop for the Atalanta man is tipped to be unlikely.

Tottenham are looking to water down Atalanta’s demands for Romero’s signature and are hoping to complete a double swoop from the Serie A outfit this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will succeed in reaching an agreement with Atalanta over Romero in the coming weeks or turn to alternative targets.