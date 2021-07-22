Sheffield Wednesday could struggle to sign Swansea City midfielder George Byers due to his wage demands, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Owls are preparing for life in League One after they were relegated from the Championship last season.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bring in players who would be good enough to get back to the second tier of English football next year.

Byers has been touted as a player Sheffield Wednesday are looking at as a potential target in the ongoing transfer window.

The Scot has a year left on his contract and Swansea are believed to be ready to let him go after he made just four league appearances in the starting eleven last season.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested but his wage demands could make a deal untenable.

The Owls are working to a tight budget after being relegated and do not look to have the budget to meet the midfielder’s current salary.

A deal could be revived if Byers agrees to take a pay cut in order to move to Hillsborough this summer.