Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to land Mikkel Damsgaard, with managing director of football Fabio Paratici prepared to slap in a bid for him, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sampdoria’s Damsgaard is among the most highly rated up and coming stars in Europe and a stellar Euro 2020 run with Denmark has only raised his standing in the game.

The winger has been linked with interest from a clutch of top clubs, including Serie A giants AC Milan, along with Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham.

And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Spurs are currently leading the chase to land the 21-year-old’s signature.

Spurs managing director of football Paratici wants Damsgaard in north London and is prepared to slap in a bid in the €25m range for him.

Tottenham have been keeping an eye on Damsgaard since Jose Mourinho was at the helm and Paratici’s arrival has seen them step up their efforts to snap him up.

It has been suggested that a move for the Dane will cost potential suitors a significant fee and it remains to be seen if €25m would be enough, provided Spurs go in with a bid for him.

Sampdoria’s hierarchy are understood to be in no hurry to sell Damsgaard as they are content in seeing him continue his development at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, where he is contracted until the summer of 2024.