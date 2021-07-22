Tottenham Hotspur could end up paying more than €30m for Sevilla winger Bryan Gil as part of the deal that will also see Erik Lamela move to the Spanish club.

Spurs are reportedly finalising the paperwork for the swap deal with Sevilla and it could be done over the weekend.

Gil has agreed personal terms with Spurs and Lamela has also worked out a three-year deal with Sevilla ahead of the move.

Tottenham have also agreed to pay a fee of €25m to Sevilla as part of the agreement to take the Spaniard to north London.

But according to Spanish daily AS, Spurs are likely to pay more than that figure as there are considerable add-ons in the agreement.

It has been claimed that Spurs could end up paying significantly more than €30m for the whole transaction.

Sevilla have inserted clauses in the agreement that would see Tottenham pay anywhere between €8m to €10m to the Spanish club based on Gil’s appearances and performances.

The final deal could end up bagging Sevilla more than the €27m they earned from Sergio Ramos’ move to Real Madrid 16 years ago.